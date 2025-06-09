Axiom 4 mission: Indian Air Force pilot takes a giant step for India's space plan

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is set to make history as part of the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS). Led by veteran astronaut Peggy Whitson, the mission marks India's return to human spaceflight after 41 years. Shukla, an Indian Air Force pilot, will serve as second-in-command alongside Whitson. Watch for more details!