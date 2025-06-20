LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 20, 2025, 14:56 IST | Updated: Jun 20, 2025, 14:56 IST
Axiom-4 mission delayed again: ISRO says Shubhanshu Shukla’s ISS flight delayed for sixth time
Axiom-4 mission delayed again: ISRO says Shubhanshu Shukla’s ISS flight delayed for sixth time

ISRO confirms another delay for the Axiom-4 mission, stating that astronaut Subhanshu Shukla’s journey to the International Space Station will not launch before 22 June 2025.

