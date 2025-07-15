LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Axiom 4 Historic Splashdown Off California Coast | Astronauts Exits Spacecraft
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 15, 2025, 17:14 IST | Updated: Jul 15, 2025, 17:14 IST
Axiom 4 Historic Splashdown Off California Coast | Astronauts Exits Spacecraft
Videos Jul 15, 2025, 17:14 IST

Axiom 4 Historic Splashdown Off California Coast | Astronauts Exits Spacecraft

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, carrying Shukla and the multinational Ax-4 crew, undocked from the ISS at 4:45 pm IST on Monday and completed a carefully orchestrated 22-hour journey home.

Trending Topics

trending videos