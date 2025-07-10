LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 10, 2025, 15:30 IST | Updated: Jul 10, 2025, 15:30 IST
Axiom‑4 crew to begin return journey to Earth
The four member crew of an American space mission, Axiom 4 has completed two weeks aboard the International Space Station, traveling at speeds of 28,000 km per hour. Watch in for more details!

