Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 15, 2025, 08:44 IST | Updated: Jul 15, 2025, 08:44 IST
Axel Tuanzebe sues Man United over medical negligence

Manchester United are being sued by one of their former players. Congo's Axel Tuanzebe has filed a legal complaint alleging medical negligence by the club. Watch in for more details!

