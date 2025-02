At least 41 people are still trapped after an avalanche in Uttarakhand, India. The avalanche occurred near a highway in the Chamoli region, adjoining Tibet... and less than 5 km (3 miles) from the popular Hindu temple of Badrinath. Badrinath Dham is visited by hundreds of thousands of devotees every year. Those trapped under the snow were construction workers for the federal Border Roads Organisation (BRO). At least 16 people have so far been rescued so far.