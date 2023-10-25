Autopilot on trial: Closing arguments set to define the verdict

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 25, 2023, 01:15 PM IST
Closing arguments are set to begin on Tuesday in the first US. Trial over allegations that Tesla's autopilot driver assistant feature led to a fatal crash. This high-stakes case in a california state court has witnessed startling testimony, including allegations that Tesla asked an employee to keep autopilot's details hidden from the public. The case revolves around a 2019 incident in which a Tesla model 3 veered off a highway, struck a palm tree, and burst into flames. The crash tragically claimed a life and seriously injured two passengers, including an 8-year-old boy who suffered severe injuries.

