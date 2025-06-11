Published: Jun 11, 2025, 12:21 IST | Updated: Jun 11, 2025, 12:21 IST
Austria shooting: 10 people dead, over a dozen injured in school shooting
An attack on a school in southeastern Austria by a former student has left nine people dead, authorities said Tuesday, in a rare case of deadly gun violence in the Alpine country.
Heavily armed police, a helicopter and paramedics descended upon the school in Graz, where 10 people including the alleged lone shooter were killed, regional police said