videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
Australia's High Commissioner to India speaks on the future of QUAD Summit
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 09, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
In an interview with WION's diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Australia's High Commissioner to India, Philip Green spoke about the future of the QUAD Summit and more.
trending now
Australia's High Commissioner to India speaks on the future of QUAD Summit
COP28: Indigenous activists dance to deliver message in Dubai
Northern Trust sets up regional headquarters in Riyadh
How RBI pause impacts consumers
Top OPEC official opposes any deal targeting fossil fuels
recommended videos
Milky way's mysteries: The curious case of missing stars
Microsoft's ties with OpenAI comes under US-UK scrutiny
Financial regulator suggests lowering fee rate for funds
WhatsApp rolls out `View Once` voice message feature
Israeli footage shows IDF troops battling Hamas operatives in Gaza City
recommended videos
Milky way's mysteries: The curious case of missing stars
Microsoft's ties with OpenAI comes under US-UK scrutiny
Financial regulator suggests lowering fee rate for funds
WhatsApp rolls out `View Once` voice message feature