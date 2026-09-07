/Australian team turns cockroaches into cyborg rescue workers

Published: Sep 07, 2026, 09:50 IST | Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 09:50 IST
Australian scientists have created cyborg cockroaches capable of assisting in disaster response and rescue missions. Fitted with miniature electronic controls, the insects can navigate confined spaces and potentially reach survivors trapped beneath collapsed structures. Researchers also believe the technology could be used to deliver emergency medicines and supplies in hazardous environments. The project represents a unique blend of robotics, engineering, and biology aimed at improving disaster relief efforts and saving lives.