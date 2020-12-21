LIVE TV
Australia: New South Wales reports 15 new local COVID-19 cases
Dec 21, 2020, 01.45 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
Australia`s most populous state of New South Wales (NSW) on Monday reported 15 new local COVID-19 cases compared with 30 a day earlier and warned that more venues could be added to a list of virus-exposed locations.
