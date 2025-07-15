Published: Jul 15, 2025, 18:14 IST | Updated: Jul 15, 2025, 18:14 IST
Australia fires HIMARS for the first time in historic war games
The M142 HIMARS rocket system has become one of the world’s most sought-after weapons, thanks to its proven impact in Ukraine against Russian forces. Now, countries from Eastern Europe to the Indo-Pacific, including Taiwan and Australia, are rushing to add HIMARS to their arsenals. As tensions with Russia and China grow, this powerful long-range strike system is reshaping modern defense strategies worldwide.