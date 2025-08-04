LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Australia: Eastern Australia Blanketed by Rare Snowstorm
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 04, 2025, 13:29 IST | Updated: Aug 04, 2025, 13:29 IST
Australia: Eastern Australia Blanketed by Rare Snowstorm
Videos Aug 04, 2025, 13:29 IST

Australia: Eastern Australia Blanketed by Rare Snowstorm

Rare snow has fallen in parts of eastern australia, with queensland seeing its first snowfall in a decade.... In new south wales, up to 40 to 50 centimeters of snow was reported in some areas,--- Along with heavy rain, causing floods, power outages, and stranded vehicles. Authorities say it's the heaviest snowfall in decades for several towns, while weather conditions have started to ease...

Trending Topics

trending videos