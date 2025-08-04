Australia: Eastern Australia Blanketed by Rare Snowstorm

Rare snow has fallen in parts of eastern australia, with queensland seeing its first snowfall in a decade.... In new south wales, up to 40 to 50 centimeters of snow was reported in some areas,--- Along with heavy rain, causing floods, power outages, and stranded vehicles. Authorities say it's the heaviest snowfall in decades for several towns, while weather conditions have started to ease...