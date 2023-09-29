Australia Bolsters Army: 100s of personnel will be redeployed over the next five to six years

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 11:45 AM IST
A "major restructuring" of the army with a new capability for long-range strikes was declared by Australia on Thursday, in response to China's increasing military influence in the Asia-Pacific area. The reorganization comes in response to a July strategic assessment that recommended a dramatic move toward long-range deterrence, which involves putting enemies at a distance with the use of missiles, submarines, and cybertools.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos