Audio of Navalny's speech calling Putin 'the Underwear Poisoner' before being jailed

Feb 05, 2021, 02.25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
A Russian court jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Tuesday (February 2), ignoring the West in a ruling the opposition politician blamed on President Vladimir Putin's personal hatred and fear of him.
