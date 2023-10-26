Atleast 22 killed, dozens wounded in shootings at several locations in Lewiston, Maine

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 08:40 AM IST
A hospital in Maine was on standby on Wednesday (October 25) after at least 22 people were killed and 50 to 60 wounded in mass shootings in Lewiston, NBC News reported, citing a police source. A helicopter was seen arriving as emergency personnel stood outside Lewiston's Central Maine Medical Center, which issued a statement saying it was "reacting to a mass casualty, mass shooter event" and coordinating with hospitals in the area to take patients.

