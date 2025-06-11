LOGIN
Published: Jun 11, 2025, 17:21 IST | Updated: Jun 11, 2025, 17:21 IST
AT&T hit by massive data breach, over 44 million customers security numbers leaked
Videos Jun 11, 2025, 17:21 IST

Sensitive data of over 44 million AT&T customers, including Social Security numbers, has been leaked on the dark web. The breach raises major concerns about data privacy and cybersecurity.

