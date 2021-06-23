LIVE TV
At least 3 killed in bomb blast near house of Hafiz Saeed in Lahore
Jun 23, 2021, 04:25 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
At least 3 people have been killed and 24 others injured in a major blast in Lahore, Pakistan. According to reports, the blast took place near the residence of anti-India militant leader Hafiz Saeed.
