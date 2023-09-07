At G-20 meet, India presses for responsible use of AI technology

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 10:30 AM IST
There is certainly some cause for concern about Artificial Intelligence (AI) generated cyber-attacks, malware, highly convincing information manipulation, and scams that can be deployed cheaply and at a formidable scale using these tools, India said in a statement at the conclusion of the G20 conference on cyber security.

