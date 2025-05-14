LOGIN
Written By WION Video Team
Published: May 14, 2025, 02:25 IST | Updated: May 14, 2025, 02:25 IST
Astronomers Say Universe Might Vanish Earlier Than Expected, Scientists Discover Path To Cosmic Doom
A shocking new theory suggests the universe could end sooner than we thought. Astronomers explore the possibility of cosmic collapse and the mysterious forces driving us toward universal doom.

