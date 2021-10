It is quite possible when the next James Bond is shooting car chase scenes, it could be in an electric car as Mr bond's favourite car Aston martin could soon go all-electric. Daniel Craig may be saying goodbye as James bond, but his iconic Aston martin is about to be given a new lease of life. The company's top executive has said at least 50% of British luxury carmaker Aston martin's sales should be electric models by 2030. Chief executive Tobias moers announced this during an automotive summit.