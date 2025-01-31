World Asteroids reveal secrets of life's origins on earth Advertisment by WION Video Team Updated 31 Jan 2025 14:35 IST Link copied! Copy failed! Asteroids are providing scientists with valuable insights into the origins of life on Earth. New research suggests these celestial bodies may have played a crucial role in delivering the building blocks for life. viral WION wion news World News world news latest Read More by WION Video Team Updated 31 Jan 2025 14:35 IST Link copied! Copy failed! Related Articles Advertisment Read the Next Article