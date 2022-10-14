Astana Summit 2022: Putin, Erdogan meet in Kazakhstan, hold bilateral talks

Published: Oct 14, 2022
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan held bilateral talks in Kazakhstan's Astana. During the meeting, Putin proposed to Erdogan that Moscow could export more gas via Turkey and turn it into a new supply hub.
