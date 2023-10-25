Asian stocks recover on China spending plans; inflation jolts Aussie

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 25, 2023, 01:20 PM IST
China helped Asian stocks rise from 11-month lows on Wednesday as investors cheered the approval of a trillion-yuan sovereign issue as a harbinger of stimulus, while the Aussie dollar jumped after hotter-than-expected inflation lifted rate forecasts.

