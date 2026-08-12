/Asian Markets Face $25.5 Billion Foreign Outflow as Taiwan, South Korea Lead Tech Sell-Off

Foreign investors continued to pull money out of Asian equities in July, marking the ninth consecutive month of net selling across seven major Asian markets. Investors sold a net $25.5 billion worth of stocks, with the sell-off concentrated in technology-heavy markets such as Taiwan and South Korea. Taiwan accounted for nearly $23 billion of the July outflows, while South Korea saw another $6.3 billion leave its equity market. Concerns over AI-related spending, cash burn, semiconductor demand and the sustainability of corporate growth have weighed on investor sentiment. Amid the broader regional sell-off, India stood out by attracting $2.1 billion in foreign inflows in July. Thailand also recorded strong inflows, while Indonesia and the Philippines saw smaller gains.