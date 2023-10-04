Asian Games controversy: China censors image of hugging athletes

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 12:55 AM IST
A controversial move by China has grabbed eyeballs, the host country has banned a photograph of two Chinese athletes hugging each other during the games. Taking a look at the picture will make you realise that there is nothing wrong between the two hugging. Watch the video to know more.

