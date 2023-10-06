Asian Games 2023: India shines with 95 medals, surpasses its previous record of 70 medals in 2018

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 10:55 PM IST
India's impressive performance at the Hangzhou Asian Games highlights its growing prominence in sports. Across various disciplines like shooting, compound archery, and athletics, India has excelled and shattered previous records. Remarkably, India is on the verge of reaching 100 medals, a significant leap from their previous best of 70 medals in the history of the Asian Games.

