Published: Jun 09, 2025, 11:36 IST | Updated: Jun 09, 2025, 11:36 IST
Videos Jun 09, 2025, 11:36 IST
Asia stocks rise as US-China trade talks resume
Asian stocks opened higher at the start of the week as U.S.-China trade talks resume and solid U.S. jobs data ease recession fears.
Tesla shares rebounded after last week’s drama, while oil posted its best weekly performance in months.
We break down the key market movers and what to watch this week, including inflation data and ongoing tariff uncertainty.