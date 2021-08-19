Ashraf Ghani's actions were very shameful: Former Deputy Advisor of Ashraf Ghani, Shafiq Hamdam

Aug 19, 2021, 11:55 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Ashraf Ghani's former deputy advisor Shafiq Hamdam told WION that the ex Afghan President betrayed his people. He also said that the responsibility of the current Afghan crisis lies both with the US and the Afghan leadership.
