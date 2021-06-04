ASEAN envoys arrive in Myanmar for talks with junta chief on ending violence

Jun 04, 2021
Envoys from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) arrived in Myanmar for talks with junta leader Min Aung Hlaing, as the coup-stricken nation enters its fifth month of crippling unrest.
