Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mauritius, the country's foreign minister Dhananjay Ritish Ramful has termed the ties between the 2 countries "special and very unique". The Indian PM will be on a 2 day state visit to the country on 11th and 12th of March, during which he will be the chief guest at the country's Independence Day as well. Speaking to WION's Sidhant Sibal, FM said, "we have always shared very exceptional cultural exchanges, cultural heritage, historical bond, and people to people ties. They underpin India, Mauritius special ties".