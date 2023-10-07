As Hollywood continues its fight against AI, theatres gear up for Taylor Swift's concert film

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 06:35 PM IST
As the actors' strike continues in Hollywood, theatres are looking forward to the release of Taylor Swift's concert film, which has already crossed $100 million in advance sales. Meanwhile, WION also spoke to Indian actor Madhur Mittal and Sri Lankan cricketer M Muralitharan about their movie, '800'.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos