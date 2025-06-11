LOGIN
Published: Jun 11, 2025, 08:36 IST | Updated: Jun 11, 2025, 08:36 IST
Argentina’s Supreme Court Upholds Cristina Fernández de Kirchner’s Prison Sentence
The Supreme Court confirmed a corruption conviction against Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, a former president, cementing a six-year sentence and blocking a planned political comeback.

