LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Argentina healthcare crisis: hospital workers go on a 24 hours strike in Argentina
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 18, 2025, 15:14 IST | Updated: Jul 18, 2025, 15:14 IST
Argentina healthcare crisis: hospital workers go on a 24 hours strike in Argentina
Videos Jul 18, 2025, 15:14 IST

Argentina healthcare crisis: hospital workers go on a 24 hours strike in Argentina

Hospital workers in Buenos Aires launch a 24-hour strike demanding better funding and healthcare support.

Trending Topics

trending videos