Written By Annu pathak
Published: May 19, 2025, 16:49 IST | Updated: May 19, 2025, 16:49 IST
Argentina floods: severe flooding hits Exaltacion De La Cruz region, thousands evacuated
Videos May 19, 2025, 16:49 IST

Argentina floods: severe flooding hits Exaltacion De La Cruz region, thousands evacuated

Severe floods have hit Argentina's Exaltacion De La Cruz region. Thousands of people have been evacuated amid heavy rains in Buenos Aires province. Watch in to know more!

