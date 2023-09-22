Are governments using aliens to distract the public?
Movies like ET, shows like the X files, and countless books are a testament to humanity's long standing fascination with life out there. From the whistleblower in the US, to the alien corpses in Mexico. Recently aliens, UFOs or UAPs as they are now called have regularly made the headlines. The sudden influx of so many things extraterrestrial makes one wonder if amid turbulent times all this is merely a distraction tactic. To gain insights into this, WION's Moohita Garg connected with Harvard professor, Dr Avi Loeb. Here's what the celebrated international expert said.