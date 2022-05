Cannes 2022 has started with India being at the centre of focus. After Deepika Padukone stunned in a Saree at the Jury Call on May 17, R Madhavan along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vani Tripathi, Prasoon Joshi, Anurag Thakur and Shekhar Kapur represented India at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet.