Apple's iPhone 15 sale in India starts with a bang | Buyers queue at Apple stores

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 10:15 AM IST
The Apple iPhone 15 series is set to go on sale in India today. This launch is significant as it's the first time 'Made in India' iPhones are available on the global release day. The 'Made in India' iPhones will be available through Apple's official online platform and its branded retail stores.

