Apple's iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max support ISRO's navigation tech

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 08:20 PM IST
American technological giant Apple's recently launched iPhones- iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max support Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC), which is developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). According to a report by Tech Crunch on Wednesday (September 13), this is the first time that Apple has added support for NavIC to any of its iPhone models. Take a look.

