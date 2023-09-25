Apple to scale up India production to $40 billion

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
Tech giant apple is making significant strides in India as it sets its sights on scaling up production in the country. According to government sources, the company is planning to increase its production value to a staggering 40 billion dollars over the next 4-5 years.

