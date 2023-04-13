Apple ramps up iPhone production in India to meet growing demand

Apple has bet big on India since it began iPhone assembly in the country in 2017. Apple is now planning to further boost the iPhone production in the country especially as the company has accelerated plans to shift some of its iPhone production outside of China. In India apple is said to have significantly increased its production of iPhones in India according to a report the company now amounts accounts for almost seven percent of its total iPhone production, this is up from one percent in 2021. In other words in the last fiscal year the company assembled iPhones worth more than seven billion dollars in India analysts believe Apple could make 25 of the iPhones in India by 2025. Now India is increasingly becoming a manufacturing base for Apple and some Apple products are already assembled in the country.