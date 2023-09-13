Apple iphone 15 launched: Check brand new features, upgrades, price, availability in India

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 09:30 PM IST
iPhone 15 Launched: In its recent 'Wonderlust' event, Apple launched four new models in the iPhone 15 series in India and other global markets. The new iPhone 15 models will be available from September 22 in India. However, the pre-ordering will start a week before its availability in stores. It was Apple's first iPhone launch after the tech giant opened its stores in Delhi and Mumbai.

