Apple identifies issues causing overheating iPhones 15

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 03:30 PM IST
We have been hearing of many problems when it came to the iPhone 15 people across the globe have been complaining about quality issues in the new iPhones. Despite spending so much money people were unhappy with the way the new iPhone 15 model was heating up on the weekend. Apple has identified a few issues that can cause new iPhones to run warmer than expected including a bug in the iOS 7 software.

