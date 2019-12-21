Anti-CAA protests: 15 people arrested for violence in Delhi

As the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) becomes a law in India, opposition to it is growing far and wide across the nation. The December 19th protest against the law across India, accompanied with violence, arson and destruction of public properties in many cities came up as a surprise for the security establishments because violence, arson and stone-pelting had been used in an organized and methodical way everywhere. It points towards the presence of a systemic strategy effectively coordinated by local handlers as per a larger plan.