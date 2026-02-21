/Anti-Andrew Protest: Protesters in Royal Family Masks Mock Andrew's Arrest

Published: Feb 21, 2026, 22:45 IST | Updated: Feb 21, 2026, 22:45 IST
Protesters wearing masks of royal family members staged a demonstration mocking Prince Andrew’s arrest, drawing attention to ongoing controversies surrounding the British royal. The protest highlighted public anger and satire over the former duke’s legal troubles, with demonstrators using humor and symbolic gestures to voice criticism. Authorities monitored the event to maintain order as the public continues to debate accountability and royal privileges.