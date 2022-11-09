Antarctica gets hit by Covid; NSF pauses all inward travel to continent

Published: Nov 09, 2022, 12:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Covid-19 outbreak has hit a US station in Antarctica. This has been Antarctica's largest-yet outbreak of Covid-19, leaving 9 out of 10 personnel in its largest station infected. The infections have swept through US-run station.
