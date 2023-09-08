Another round of devaluation likely after polls :Reports | Argentina

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 12:55 PM IST
There's no relief in sight for Argentina's troubled Peso. It is at risk of suffering another devaluation after this year's presidential election. A recent Reuters poll shows that the Peso is expected to trade at 419.8 per dollar in 3 months. This would imply a 16.6% devaluation on the heels of the October 22 presidential election.

