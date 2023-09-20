Anil Kapoor vs AI: Delhi High Court protects Anil Kapoor's name, voice and image rights

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 20, 2023, 04:00 PM IST
From the world of entertainment, Indian actor Anil Kapoor won a case in the Delhi High Court early this week. Kapoor had moved the Delhi High Court seeking protection of his name, voice, signature and image rights against infringement on social media and other platforms.

