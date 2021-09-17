Angelyne known as 'Billboard Queen' is eyeing a run for Governor

Sep 17, 2021
Long before the world had ever heard of Paris Hilton or Kim Kardashian. Angelyne had cornered the market in being famous for being famous. Now the "Billboard Queen" of Los Angeles is on the ballot when Californians vote on recalling their governor.
