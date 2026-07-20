/Andy Burnham promises new economic model & reforms in government

Andy Burnham's promise to Britain includes a new economic model and significant reforms in government. His first speech as Prime Minister highlighted the need for a new political model and new economic model to address the country's political instability and economic challenges. Burnham's plan aims to devolve power away from Westminster, boost regional investment, and deliver "good growth in every postcode." He emphasizes the need for a transfer of power out of Whitehall and proposes a decade-long program of economic reform covering housing, transport, education, welfare, infrastructure, and industrial policy.